Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Wespac Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Declined; Howe & Rusling Decreased Its Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $2.45 Million

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc analyzed 30,606 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4,152 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335,000, down from 34,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.91. About 611,307 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500.

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc analyzed 58,699 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 66,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $212.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 5.21M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,257 shares to 5,275 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 19,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weybosset Research And Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 10,450 shares. E&G Advsrs LP has invested 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ironwood Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 600 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.96% or 28,133 shares in its portfolio. Jag Limited Liability invested in 52,530 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsr has 3.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 156,747 shares. Pettee Invsts stated it has 10,338 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mngmt Limited Com has 1.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 363,526 shares. The Washington-based Newfocus Fincl Group Limited Co has invested 4.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edmp, a Florida-based fund reported 38,855 shares. New Vernon Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,834 shares or 1.06% of the stock. 13.36 million are owned by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Johnson Financial Grp reported 150,304 shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 116,446 shares. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.52% or 249,310 shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $578.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 97,403 shares to 97,506 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 16,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 12.94 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

