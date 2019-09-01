Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Altfest L J & Company Cut Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $12.53 Million

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 84,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 90,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 12,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 863 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 12,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,322 shares to 60,360 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,656 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 11,403 shares to 45,225 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 9,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

