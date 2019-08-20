Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Cut Its Position; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Cut Cerner (CERN) Stake by $1.52 Million as Valuation Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 84,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 90,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 13.57M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 602,430 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.47 million, down from 629,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.47. About 1.02M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.41M for 28.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 7,400 shares to 377,800 shares, valued at $35.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 26,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa Sponsored (NYSE:ABEV).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 9,635 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 14,575 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 57,064 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). National Bank Of America Corp De reported 5.26 million shares. West Coast Llc stated it has 1.74% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 11,209 shares or 0% of the stock. Reinhart Prtn owns 1.63% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 304,317 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 20,166 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 177,553 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2,513 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Fifth Third Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Washington Trust Co stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pictet Asset Management accumulated 151,773 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,415 shares to 82,709 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.