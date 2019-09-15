Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Holding as Stock Declined; Moore Capital Management LP Holding in Splunk (SPLK) Has Decreased by $5.63 Million

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 17,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 839,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.96M, down from 856,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 1.18 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Like Okta Stock Ahead Of Tomorrowâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BJ, FLWS, JWN, PSTG, SPLK and YJ among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Shift In Sentiment May Drag Splunk Down Further, Regardless Of Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.