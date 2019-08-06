Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Union Bankshares Cut Position as Share Price Declined; Mitek Systems (MITK) Holder S Squared Technology Has Cut Its Holding by $360,000

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 12,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 151,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93 million shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 432,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 462,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Mitek Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 284,733 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Nuveen Asset Management Llc accumulated 45,444 shares. White Pine Limited, Minnesota-based fund reported 220,499 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 7,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 340,561 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Strs Ohio reported 56,700 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 110,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 687,374 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Renaissance Tech Llc invested in 0% or 17,069 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Mirae Asset Global Com Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22M for 18.46 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $254,162 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 21,224 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 12,792 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Com accumulated 10,000 shares. Northpointe Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd has invested 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Park Circle accumulated 55,500 shares. Moreover, Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management has 4.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 296,131 shares. Perritt Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,956 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 4.66M shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd has 779,067 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 37,137 were reported by Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Com. Athena Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.97% or 182,730 shares in its portfolio. Choate Inv Advisors reported 113,339 shares. Aull Monroe Inv accumulated 0.18% or 6,221 shares.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 7,256 shares to 14,361 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.