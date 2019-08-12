Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Increased Its Holding by $629,910; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Bandera Partners Decreased by $639,100 Its Holding

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $186.43. About 2.95 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Hudson: Hudson Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Conservative Bias; 26/03/2018 – German cartel office investigates Facebook’s use of data from partner websites; 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 10/05/2018 – Most Small Businesses Will Increase Investment in Facebook in 2018; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook to research ad-free subscription-based version- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Suspended 200 Apps As Part Of Data Audit — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook chief Zuckerberg faces EU grilling

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 70.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 11,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 28,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 4.32 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.02 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,068 shares to 41,016 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 34,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,989 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.