Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Increased Position; Prince Street Capital Management Decreased Position in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) as Share Price Declined

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 6,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 68,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 14.38 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 115,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 370,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, down from 485,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 1.07 million shares traded. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,693 shares to 34,184 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 27,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,353 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

