Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $335,755 as Stock Rose; As Ringcentral (RNG) Share Price Rose, Holder 1492 Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.64 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 89,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.43% or $15.68 during the last trading session, reaching $141.83. About 2.60M shares traded or 249.53% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 108,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.72. About 3.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,878 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barrett Asset Management Limited Company holds 1.97% or 541,652 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 484,071 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 88,432 were accumulated by Cadence Bancorp Na. Payden Rygel invested in 2.54% or 644,900 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt reported 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intrepid Mgmt holds 64,039 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. 276,428 are owned by Covington Capital Mgmt. Confluence Wealth Limited Company holds 10,578 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 151,302 are owned by Lincluden Management Ltd. Horizon Limited Liability owns 36,702 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 35,572 shares. Moreover, Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6,368 shares to 56,236 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.91 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RingCentral Inc (RNG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OSTK, NBIX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.