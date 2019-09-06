Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Trimmed Its Holding by $324,000; Jag Capital Management Has Raised Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $3.57 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 10,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 39,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 29,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $288.72. About 1.22M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: CAN’T COMMENT ON TALKS WITH THE OBAMAS; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 2.14M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox owns 31.19M shares. Connable Office holds 0.48% or 46,233 shares in its portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealth Planning Llc holds 0.31% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 820,977 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Pggm Invs invested in 1.35% or 4.90M shares. Cordasco Fincl Network invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fairview Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Wilshire Securities Mgmt Inc owns 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,602 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has 68,765 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt owns 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,390 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4.11% or 70,311 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited reported 5,280 shares. New York-based Clearbridge has invested 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.39 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Foxhaven Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 3,270 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested in 184,322 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Commerce Of Vermont holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,022 shares. First Manhattan holds 5,131 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 622 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh holds 1,005 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Llc owns 490,076 shares for 6.2% of their portfolio. Srs Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 28.64% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 7,290 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,633 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.63% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Communications owns 4,690 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 10,064 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.