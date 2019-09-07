Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Declined; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Cut Stake by $396,900 as Share Price Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Ma has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.79% or 24.50 million shares. Motco has invested 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp reported 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amarillo State Bank has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). City holds 1.39% or 91,605 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.08 million shares. Whittier Com owns 607,502 shares. Intact Invest Management invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stearns Gru holds 50,367 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Alley Limited Liability Company holds 82,214 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Osborne Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 80,452 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.58% or 2.04M shares. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 16,332 shares.

