Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Management Decreased Stake by $638,226 as Stock Declined; As Nic (EGOV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Algert Global Has Boosted Stake

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 182.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 41,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 64,290 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 22,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 140,022 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 16/04/2018 – CSPi Announces ARIA microHSM: A Highly Scalable and Cost-Effective, NIC-based Encryption and Key Management Reference Design; 15/05/2018 – NlC’s Gov2Go Platform Wins 2018 Dynamite Award in ‘lmpacter’ Category at ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Showcase; 04/05/2018 – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Opens Online Portal for Civil Restitution Payments; 27/04/2018 – Hogan Administration’s Maryland Business Express Website Receives National Awards; 08/03/2018 – NIC SEES 2018 TOTAL REV. OF $333.0M-343.0M; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 06/03/2018 – Izard County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments; 04/04/2018 – Apply Online Now for the 2018 Maine Moose Permit Lottery; 07/03/2018 – Louisiana Residents Can Now Use an Online Service to Request Private Well Water Testing; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q EPS 23c

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 12,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 195,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, down from 207,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 9.13 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 39,301 shares to 17,908 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 52,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ:ULBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 19,054 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 252,624 are owned by Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Lc. Bridges Mngmt holds 0.17% or 243,224 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated holds 0.41% or 568,755 shares. 331,257 were reported by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm Limited has 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 46,489 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 65,216 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Incorporated Nv reported 28,496 shares. Palisade Management Llc Nj holds 0.39% or 706,925 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Moreover, Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited has 0.11% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 69,952 shares. 5,484 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Partners. Oppenheimer & owns 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 19,432 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Ltd Com owns 36,702 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company has invested 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hallmark Cap Incorporated holds 2.76% or 468,462 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Fincl has 248,400 shares. First City Capital Mgmt reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guild Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 59,090 shares. 49,645 are held by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Fdx Inc has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluestein R H And reported 523,211 shares stake. Cardinal Mgmt reported 415,980 shares. North Mgmt Corporation reported 5,722 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Advsr has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Umb State Bank N A Mo has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Johnson Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Zeke Llc owns 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,420 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,807 shares to 5,147 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 10,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).