Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Schwab Charles New Com (SCHW) Stock Value Declined, Winslow Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $472,710

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (SCHW) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 11,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 318,410 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, down from 329,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.68M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $851.92M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.13% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). The California-based Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 100,237 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.13% or 1.04M shares. Cadinha And Ltd Company invested in 138,314 shares or 1.16% of the stock. 81,887 were accumulated by Acg Wealth. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Castleark Limited Liability Co invested in 647,928 shares. Oakworth reported 1,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 147,954 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc reported 815,183 shares. The Arkansas-based Meridian has invested 1.96% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 216,435 shares. Capital Counsel reported 0.17% stake.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Company holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.57 million shares. 33,191 are owned by Miracle Mile Ltd Com. Proshare Advisors Limited has 1.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.64M shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 94,817 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Randolph Com owns 513,786 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc holds 0.19% or 54,371 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 127,874 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Perritt Mngmt stated it has 8,956 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.39% or 2.84 million shares. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management has 2.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 102,051 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company has 164,465 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 151,871 shares. Boston Research Mngmt owns 136,269 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 48,926 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.