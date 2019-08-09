Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $503,500 as Share Value Declined; American National Bank Position in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Decreased by $589,680

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 7.42M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem

American National Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 86.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 4,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90,000, down from 5,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.13. About 1.23 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 billion to bolster cancer pipeline; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER,LILLY IN PACT WITH OXFORD ON EMPAGLIFLOZIN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Adds ARMO BioSciences Inc., Exits Lilly, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares to 294,451 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 82,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.25 billion for 17.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Llc has 3.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincluden Management Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 151,302 shares. 5.38 million are owned by Hsbc Hldgs Plc. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 5.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.9% stake. Community State Bank Na invested in 1.68% or 153,933 shares. 46,322 are owned by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co. West Oak Lc invested in 36,898 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Strategic Advisors Limited accumulated 1.2% or 57,304 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd reported 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Merchants holds 1.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 134,857 shares. Lederer Assoc Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,270 shares. Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.82% or 63,908 shares. Shufro Rose And Comm Ltd Com holds 2.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 515,645 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 1.50M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 5,120 shares to 6,498 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 34,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Activebeta Em Mkts Equity Etf Gldmn Sach Actvbeta Emrg Mkt Eqy.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lilly (LLY) Presents Post-Hoc Analyses of Phase 3 Pivotal Studies of Emgality – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BAQSIMIâ„¢ (glucagon) Nasal Powder 3 mg, the First and Only Nasally Administered Glucagon to Treat Severe Hypoglycemia in Adults and Children with Diabetes Ages Four Years and Older, Approved by FDA – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly’s Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.