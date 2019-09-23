Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Has Cut Position by $1.28 Million as Shares Declined; Charter Trust Company Has Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Holding as Shares Declined

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 5,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 117,058 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, down from 122,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10 million shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 23,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 324,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74 million, down from 347,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,209 shares to 65,646 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 0.39% or 297,132 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.48M shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.04% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.17% or 5.90M shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc reported 143,276 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 1.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 64,930 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 9.59 million shares. 24,441 are owned by Armstrong Henry H Associate Incorporated. Roosevelt Group stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lowe Brockenbrough And Co has 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 45,022 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 467,312 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability reported 125,156 shares stake. 68,520 were reported by Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Tru Na owns 161,854 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michigan-based Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Neumann Management Limited holds 18,230 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Moneta Invest Ltd Company, Missouri-based fund reported 587 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Iberiabank has 1.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 236,821 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Company reported 195,119 shares. California-based Mirador Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Bancorp has 191,925 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,568 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Barnett And Co holds 891 shares. Guild Mngmt invested in 64,030 shares or 5.18% of the stock. Rbf Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,000 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank holds 123,257 shares. King Wealth holds 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6,637 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,826 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5,758 shares to 128,676 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 33,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).