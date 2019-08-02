Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Decreased Its Holding by $1.53 Million as Valuation Declined; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 64.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 73,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 187,939 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.70M, up from 114,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 38.50M shares traded or 43.46% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 532,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74M, down from 561,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 27.99M shares traded or 30.01% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 216,128 shares or 11.76% of all its holdings. Oarsman reported 23,147 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 61.06M shares stake. Fincl Gp has invested 4.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc has 2.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 85,670 were reported by Everence Cap. Tirschwell Loewy holds 2,583 shares. Professional Advisory has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zeke Cap Advisors Llc invested in 0.03% or 1,907 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 9.71 million shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Retiree Med owns 18,991 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il invested in 22,477 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,600 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 3.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 72,331 shares to 575,511 shares, valued at $67.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 22,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,961 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Butensky And Cohen Financial Security has 1.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.09% stake. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.51% or 155,182 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 8.60 million shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 27,038 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Western Cap has 4.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 213,190 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc holds 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 140,109 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Blume Cap Management has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,263 shares.