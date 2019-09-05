Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Trimmed Its Stake; Legal & General Group Plc Decreased Oceaneering Intl (OII) Position by $405,375; Stock Declined

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 27,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 4.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 641,046 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 532,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74M, down from 561,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 13.14M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 0.01% or 625,851 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 1.13 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 251,000 shares. Chilton Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10,166 shares. D E Shaw & Com, a New York-based fund reported 803,824 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com accumulated 60,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 38,852 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 8.17M shares. Suntrust Banks reported 10,819 shares. Texas-based Hbk Investments Lp has invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Retirement Of Alabama has 128,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Llc invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 561,967 shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $122.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.35 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.