Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Has Cut Its Holding by $551,448 as Stock Declined; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Greenwood Capital Associates Cut Stake

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 10.12 million shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Co reported 0.27% stake. The Washington-based S R Schill And Associate has invested 0.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Invesco Limited accumulated 0.86% or 66.11 million shares. Cincinnati Financial Corp accumulated 2.38M shares. Korea Investment invested in 1.08% or 4.61M shares. Sfe Invest Counsel, a California-based fund reported 20,450 shares. West Virginia-based Security Trust Company has invested 1.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Asset has invested 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 4,959 are owned by Lipe Dalton. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 927,007 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cetera Advisors has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,783 were accumulated by Burt Wealth. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt stated it has 128,709 shares.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,000 shares to 221,261 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Eq Ind (VGK) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (ITB).