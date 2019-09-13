Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Cut Its Position by $551,448; Proffitt & Goodson Has Raised Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $670,548 as Stock Price Declined

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 897,505 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26736.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 11,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675,000, up from 44 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 577,278 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 9,722 shares to 17,011 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 80,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 989,959 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage Inc reported 30,738 shares. Prudential Plc holds 1.69M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Swedbank invested in 2.67 million shares or 0.69% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 1.10 million shares. Meyer Handelman reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Llc owns 59,194 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Beacon Cap Mgmt holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 2.61 million shares. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 1.11M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Com invested in 22,233 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe), United Kingdom-based fund reported 42,404 shares. Ativo Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,586 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advsr Incorporated reported 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Triangle Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63M and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.85 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco: Getting Attractive Around $50 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth LP has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 98,148 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd Com reported 5.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amg Funds Ltd Llc owns 32,826 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 6,883 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 47,225 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Hartford Mngmt Inc invested in 11,600 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Fin Corp In reported 9,075 shares. Horan holds 1.04% or 106,421 shares. Cincinnati Corporation invested 4.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alpha Cubed Invests Llc holds 2.23% or 352,446 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jag Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 52,530 shares.