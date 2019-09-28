Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Has Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined; Holder Whitebox Advisors Has Lifted Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 153,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The hedge fund held 483,199 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 329,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 327,239 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital reported 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 19,832 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 361,655 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 165,225 shares. Gsa Llp reported 25,589 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 58,100 shares stake. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 537,052 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 115,748 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 26,600 shares. Essex Mngmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.36% or 271,469 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested in 120,520 shares. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.64M shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Com has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Ameritas Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 2,686 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 0% or 205,207 shares in its portfolio.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn) by 1.41M shares to 2.97M shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encore Cap Group Inc (Prn) by 8.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.25M shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63M and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.69 million were reported by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Sol Com has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Michigan-based Monroe Bank & Trust And Trust Mi has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc reported 179,536 shares. 100,276 were reported by Private Asset Mngmt Inc. The Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Lc has invested 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miracle Mile Advsr Llc owns 40,151 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Company stated it has 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bonness Inc holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,700 shares. Garland Cap Mngmt accumulated 4.88% or 125,361 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,110 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Andra Ap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 114,500 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,140 shares.