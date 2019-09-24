Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Cut Its Position by $551,448 as Market Value Declined; As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Value Declined, British Columbia Investment Management Decreased by $1.85 Million Its Position

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 13,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 195,478 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.64M, down from 209,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 2.83 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Ltd reported 352,446 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma reported 1.30 million shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 0.91% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 205,974 shares. Goelzer Invest owns 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 221,199 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc stated it has 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mcmillion Capital Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 80,559 shares. Argyle Inc invested in 81,650 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Com invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eastern Bancorp invested in 0.39% or 111,424 shares. Colonial Trust holds 150,241 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. 4.49 million were reported by Voya Mngmt Lc. Accredited Invsts Inc invested in 5,589 shares or 0.06% of the stock. House Lc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 217,475 shares. Jcic Asset Management Incorporated reported 709 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 51,625 were accumulated by Montecito National Bank & Tru.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63M and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.11 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 4,215 shares. Rnc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mcmillion Capital Incorporated invested 1.6% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications holds 87,081 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Next Financial Gp holds 0.11% or 7,866 shares. Central Bancorp And Tru owns 245 shares. Wealthcare Management Llc invested in 135 shares or 0% of the stock. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,250 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp accumulated 10,075 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Company Dba First Bankers Company invested in 0.1% or 1,626 shares. Grassi holds 68,765 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 0.33% or 11,926 shares. Zebra Management has 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pitcairn stated it has 2,668 shares.