Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Rose, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Lowered Its Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 7,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,298 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, down from 19,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 49,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,056 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.11M, down from 265,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 650,428 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. Freeland Richard Joseph also sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 423 shares worth $63,499.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.74 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 118,698 shares to 640,481 shares, valued at $74.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35,929 shares to 55,312 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

