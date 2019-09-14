Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Cut Its Holding by $1.85 Million; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Market Value Rose, Jlb & Associates Has Trimmed Holding

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 25,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 5,540 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354,000, down from 30,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 576,880 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Traffic Rose 7.9%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Load Factor 79.4%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdg holds 0.03% or 100,984 shares in its portfolio. 4,085 were reported by Cambridge Inv. South Dakota Investment Council owns 332,006 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Company reported 67,013 shares. Mengis Mngmt Incorporated holds 9,700 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Alta Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,632 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Eqis Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 8,603 shares. Fincl Engines Advsr has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). The Virginia-based Burney Company has invested 0.06% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Amp Cap Limited owns 16,910 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc invested in 34,343 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 247 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.02% stake. Invesco Ltd accumulated 958,730 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 3,182 shares to 19,061 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.50 million for 7.59 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability reported 16,425 shares. Wills Fin Gru holds 39,031 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 holds 0.7% or 17,232 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 83,875 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.37% or 8.15 million shares. 70,407 are held by Boys Arnold & Co. Btim holds 1.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.56M shares. S&Co reported 211,992 shares. Dupont Mngmt has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 178,527 were accumulated by Peak Asset Management Limited. Moreover, Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,361 shares. Polaris Greystone Lc stated it has 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blue Chip Prns accumulated 2.89% or 235,732 shares. Luxembourg-based Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 4.67 million shares.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

