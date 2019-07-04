Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder David R Rahn & Associates Has Increased Its Holding by $1.57 Million

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 882 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 2,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Natixis reported 1.13 million shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Lc accumulated 533,123 shares. Terril Brothers invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.36 million shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Ser stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 708,272 shares. Fiera Capital owns 219,072 shares. Moreover, Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6.80 million are owned by London Of Virginia. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 628,007 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 8,847 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3.24 million shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4,471 shares. 50,569 were accumulated by Mechanics Comml Bank Department.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

