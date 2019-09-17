Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Trimmed Position by $1.85 Million; Albion Financial Group Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Has Boosted by $380,144 as Stock Value Rose

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,080 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 17,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $196.72. About 1.75M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $86.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04M and $774.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 2.41M shares to 11.93M shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

