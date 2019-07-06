Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Trimmed Position by $934,072 as Market Valuation Rose; As Delta Apparel (DLA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $760,809

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 17,715 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 18.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. DLA’s profit will be $4.37M for 9.07 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 384.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Hodges Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Weber Alan W holds 0% or 41,030 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 45,638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd holds 33,830 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource has 260,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 10,322 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 8,203 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 235,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 581,906 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 29,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability stated it has 29,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $439,858 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.