Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Cut Its Holding; Sequoia Financial Advisors Increases Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,144 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 29,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.97. About 2.19M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 759,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.98M, down from 840,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 4.54 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highland Management Llc has 2.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 535,060 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd stated it has 4,881 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt accumulated 179,975 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited owns 257,813 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 18.45 million are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Suntrust Banks holds 2.04 million shares. 29,868 were reported by First Dallas Secs. Hikari Power Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 103,900 shares. Madrona Services Limited Liability has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Illinois-based Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 1.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 48,926 were accumulated by Fort L P.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 15,897 shares to 31,310 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 19,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,754 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

