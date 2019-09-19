Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Laffer Investments Increased Stake by $9.30 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Trimmed by $1.29 Million Its Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 7,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 56,009 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34 million, down from 63,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $168.09. About 254,443 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 13,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $714.23M, up from 12,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 5.59M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. BROWN GREGORY Q sold $46.79 million worth of stock or 264,635 shares.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13 million for 23.09 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NYSE:NXQ) by 30,558 shares to 87,068 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 5,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Sigma Planning owns 4,273 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc invested in 0% or 79 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 12,789 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1,720 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 22,390 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 2,452 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 30,291 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sun Life Financial has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 12,000 shares. 208 are owned by Ruggie Grp Inc. Nomura owns 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 9,500 shares. 5.37M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 12,394 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt invested in 25.68M shares or 2.28% of the stock. Lincoln Natl Corp stated it has 44,679 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Motco has 222,334 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group reported 11.64M shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 3,660 shares. Moreover, Maple Capital has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.68% or 18,275 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 548,038 were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Addison Capital Company reported 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Toth Advisory stated it has 249,092 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Founders Fin Lc reported 19,478 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 1.86% stake. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru accumulated 6.50M shares.

