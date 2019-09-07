Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shareholder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding by $379,104

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 192,635 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, up from 186,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.64 million shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 6,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 29,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 36,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental: Winners Curse? – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Announces 1st Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,364 shares to 571,296 shares, valued at $30.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,928 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 12,100 shares. First Foundation invested in 0.67% or 170,935 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Td Asset Inc accumulated 2.39 million shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 285,197 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Group owns 14,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 12,208 were accumulated by Moors Cabot. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corp owns 56,956 shares. Covington Management owns 3,050 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swedbank has 1.54M shares. Matrix Asset Advsr New York has 2.72% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kwmg Lc reported 179 shares stake. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,396 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Research owns 283,534 shares. Delta Asset Limited Company Tn stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Choate Inv Advisors has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Co stated it has 577,685 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp invested in 0.37% or 79,544 shares. Centurylink Mngmt Com has 1.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,025 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 425,598 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co has 0.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,925 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 2.22M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.57% or 598,251 shares. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Menora Mivtachim, a Israel-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Rockland Tru Communications holds 0.17% or 28,868 shares. Moreover, John G Ullman Assoc has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 24,100 shares. Mairs Incorporated holds 37,184 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.