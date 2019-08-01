Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined; Sunbelt Securities Has Raised Its Denbury Res (DNR) Stake by $362,330; Market Valuation Declined

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 1575.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 181,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.05% . The institutional investor held 192,665 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 17.79M shares traded or 35.68% up from the average. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 02/04/2018 Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 14/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC – BANK CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.05 BLN; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources Reports Successful Additional Mission Canyon Wells; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 17.00 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,266 shares to 12,665 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 74,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,599 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold DNR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 367.29 million shares or 8.42% less from 401.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 367,209 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 456,635 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,888 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 20,944 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Lc invested in 366,004 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.75 million shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). American Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.04% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 300,399 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Co has 225,381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Limited Com holds 489,797 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc reported 182,178 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 717,615 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) holds 3.29M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investors, California-based fund reported 2.20M shares. Advisory Serv Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 13,199 shares. Boston Partners invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clean Yield Group Inc has 116,808 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 256,631 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 0.14% or 299,550 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 31,960 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,339 shares. Naples Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.74% or 53,391 shares. 194,179 are owned by Parthenon Lc. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.26M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 2.26 million shares for 1% of their portfolio. 680,843 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.