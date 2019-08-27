Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $319,166 as Shares Declined; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Eagle Global Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 5,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 80,143 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 74,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 947,794 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO TO FARM IN TO KITGUM PADER PROJECT UGANDA; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Battles Fallout From Rusal Sanctions (Video); 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto defends executive pay policies, lobby group membership; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells 80% of Kestrel Mine; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches New Debt Reduction Programme; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Driverless Trains Advance, Projects on Track — Commodity Comment; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto smelter sales on track despite Rusal sanctions; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AGREEMENTS ALSO INCLUDE OFFTAKE CONTRACTS FOR ALUMINA THAT ARE USED AT RIO TINTO’S SMELTERS, MAINLY IN FRANCE AND ICELAND; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS AGREED TO PROVIDE LEGAL ASSISTANCE TO MONGOLIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER IT REQUESTED HELP IN 2017

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 7.21 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Albert D Mason reported 5,372 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 374,924 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us reported 2.79M shares. Eagle Ridge Invest invested in 0.14% or 17,556 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 18,556 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edmp stated it has 2.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamlin Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.08 million shares. Summit Secs Group holds 5,900 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated owns 1.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 88,566 shares. Main Street Research Llc invested in 0.63% or 36,732 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 644,044 shares. Terril Brothers accumulated 0.1% or 5,797 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Llc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 316,686 shares to 4.71 million shares, valued at $115.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 67,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,930 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).

