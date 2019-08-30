Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Cut Holding by $319,166 as Market Valuation Declined; Signia Capital Management Decreased Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holding by $2.55 Million

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 7.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc analyzed 127,674 shares as the company's stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 155,241 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 282,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 300,688 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 134,384 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 190,954 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 907,219 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP reported 53,775 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Inc reported 197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 646,759 shares. 3,627 are held by Assetmark. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 38,949 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested in 0.01% or 25,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 10,189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Product Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 152,900 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 37,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 11,346 shares. Blackrock accumulated 6.69 million shares. Signia Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 155,241 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

