Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Decreased Its Stake by $587,736 as Stock Value Declined; Nelnet (NNI) Shareholder Aqr Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.95 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 33,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The hedge fund held 45,448 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, down from 78,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 64,814 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2015-1; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2006-3; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2015-2; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q EPS $2.78; 08/05/2018 – NELNET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.36 (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2005-1; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-3; 09/04/2018 – Nelnet Expands Loan Servicing Offerings To Meet Demands Of Fintech Lenders

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 10,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 29,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 40,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 11.20M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 14,252 shares to 24,707 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 9,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,820 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 67,933 shares to 622,007 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 8,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,474 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NNI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.