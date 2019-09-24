Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding by $316,602 as Market Valuation Declined; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Decreased Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by $2.56 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 97,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 16.50 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 27,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.92M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 514,205 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.68 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphaone Services Lc invested in 0.06% or 1,320 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 821,955 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 99,899 shares. Duncker Streett & invested in 54,822 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Co accumulated 217,475 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Shell Asset Management Company has 0.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 620,414 shares. Matarin Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.43% or 110,308 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.03% or 3,751 shares. Arrow Fin reported 0.67% stake. Selway Asset stated it has 4.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). London Of Virginia owns 6.52M shares. Colrain Cap has 35,785 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 174,100 shares. Dt Investment Ptnrs Lc reported 80,195 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 181,704 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 954 shares to 5,892 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 16,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

