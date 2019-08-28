Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $930,945 as Market Value Declined; Usca Ria Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $816,102 as Market Value Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 3.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 4,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,511 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, up from 59,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $205.17. About 5.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.29% or 28,600 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 0.02% or 902 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 12,919 shares stake. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 2.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 3.13 million shares stake. Aristotle Llc invested in 2,000 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 0.41% stake. Magellan Asset Management Limited holds 7.38% or 12.24 million shares. Peconic Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,825 shares. M Secs stated it has 2.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Inv Management has 33,647 shares. Westchester reported 71,814 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Lc invested 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pure Finance Advsrs holds 22,829 shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 6,139 shares to 51,866 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,882 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.