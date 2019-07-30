Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Stake; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Cut Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 3.38M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 215,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.08% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 56.13M shares traded or 150.61% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd owns 3.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 255,571 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 42,448 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt holds 223,949 shares. Waters Parkerson Co Limited Liability Company, a Louisiana-based fund reported 408,108 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 5,436 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc stated it has 10,441 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Field & Main Natl Bank owns 9,273 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 50.65 million shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Profit Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Uss Inv Management Limited owns 251,500 shares. Tennessee-based Td Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,805 shares. Legacy Private Tru invested in 0.6% or 120,086 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 25,900 shares. Whittier has invested 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street drops as trade tensions weigh, Fed meeting looms – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Group Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14.12M shares. Rbf Capital Ltd accumulated 15,000 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp reported 288,600 shares stake. Amg Natl Tru Savings Bank has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,970 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 5,472 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Century Companies reported 11.01M shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 382,757 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Us, New York-based fund reported 2.79M shares. Nippon Life Americas Inc holds 243,860 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd accumulated 7,976 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bonness has 2.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Robecosam Ag holds 316,629 shares. St Johns Mngmt Communication Ltd Company has 26,004 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon invested in 90.60 million shares or 1.37% of the stock. Wms Ptnrs Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 53,953 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: TSN, GE, PINS, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,650 shares to 822,400 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).