Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.16 Million; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Boosted Its Position by $46.60 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.21M, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $287.73. About 269,857 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.34. About 10.10M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 11,050 shares to 506,200 shares, valued at $26.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Rech Mngmt Inc accumulated 84,100 shares. Eastern Bancshares stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). American National Registered Advisor Incorporated holds 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 33,588 shares. 14,543 are owned by Miles Cap Incorporated. Garland Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 127,811 shares. 73,154 are held by Stanley. 144,497 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Friess Limited Company holds 299,267 shares. Raymond James Na owns 450,258 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 0.27% or 527,956 shares in its portfolio. Comgest Investors Sas stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 8.60M shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. First Dallas Securities stated it has 29,868 shares. Naples Glob Limited Liability Company owns 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 53,391 shares. Trustco Retail Bank N Y owns 37,933 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). D E Shaw owns 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 41,415 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 8,594 shares. 18,360 were reported by Cambridge Fincl Grp. Gru One Trading Lp has 2,413 shares. Charter Trust Company reported 4,177 shares. Utd American Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 2,250 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 199 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 3,135 shares stake. Whittier Co holds 0.03% or 2,697 shares in its portfolio. Oz Mgmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 9,100 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 22,057 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 2,600 shares to 27,110 shares, valued at $1.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Investment Corp.