Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Position by $7.16 Million; Barry Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $345,760

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 15.95M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 7.99M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.22 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59M and $319.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 21,089 shares to 52,639 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 16,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,650 shares to 822,400 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 852,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.08 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

