Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $7.16 Million as Stock Declined; Lafayette Investments Increased Its Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) Stake

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) by 93.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 75,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 156,439 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 80,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.54M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,100 shares to 528,450 shares, valued at $31.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.63% or 423,915 shares. Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Addison Communications invested in 1.1% or 26,912 shares. Stonebridge holds 3.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 195,112 shares. 19,587 were accumulated by Maple Cap Management Inc. Asset Group, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,143 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt holds 2.69% or 68,888 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt holds 29,346 shares. Nomura has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 61,702 shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd invested in 1.07% or 173,719 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 21,815 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Llc accumulated 2,284 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 48,795 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mngmt owns 5,005 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line’s Stock Will Sail Higher, Morgan Stanley Says – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.