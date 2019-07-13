Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Raised Its Holding by $434,600; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Boosted Logmein (LOGM) Position

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 534,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.87M, up from 526,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 230,704 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

