Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Has Cut Its Holding; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Price Rose, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Cut Its Stake

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 33,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 252,078 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.58 million, down from 285,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 371,475 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 6,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 71,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 78,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 9.44M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.82 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: PFE, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Capital Advisors invested in 2.77% or 169,816 shares. Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 1.19% or 346,923 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc invested in 14.95 million shares or 0.85% of the stock. Community Trust And Inv owns 404,476 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brave Asset Mngmt reported 23,550 shares stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 652,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc holds 2,770 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 33,686 shares. Estabrook Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 347,525 shares. Essex Fincl Services owns 85,016 shares. F&V Cap Management Limited Company holds 5.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 179,305 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated has 48,864 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt invested in 9,602 shares. 151,302 were reported by Lincluden Limited.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,271 shares to 30,254 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund Mfc (EEM).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.42 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.