Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Decreased Holding by $356,238 as Stock Value Declined; Murphy Oil (MUR) Holder Aqr Capital Management Boosted Position by $885,504 as Market Value Declined

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 6,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 156,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57M, down from 163,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 36,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 409,882 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 372,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 2.55 million shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,077 shares to 159,142 shares, valued at $21.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 16,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC) by 8,021 shares to 17,810 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG) by 23,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,081 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

