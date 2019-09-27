Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Financial Counselors Cut Its Position; Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Holding Held by Fj Capital Management Llc

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 14,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 400,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.89 million, down from 414,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 13.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 65,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 975,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.56M, up from 909,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.73. About 103,469 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.74 million were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. 85,469 are held by Essex Services. L And S Advsr Incorporated holds 0.77% or 106,664 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Invests owns 2.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.42 million shares. Menora Mivtachim invested in 1.77M shares or 2.62% of the stock. Professional Advisory accumulated 0.08% or 7,578 shares. Loudon Invest Management Limited Liability Com, New Hampshire-based fund reported 112,275 shares. Regal Advisors Ltd Co, Michigan-based fund reported 16,425 shares. Nexus accumulated 3.71% or 489,990 shares. Headinvest has invested 1.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 12.84M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc stated it has 79,912 shares. Moreover, Glenview Comml Bank Dept has 4.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 194,409 shares. Haverford Service has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wunderlich Managemnt invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 24,499 shares to 181,220 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Oracle – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow falls nearly 150 points on losses for shares of UnitedHealth, Walt Disney – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 25,387 shares to 755,000 shares, valued at $29.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coastal Finl Corp Wa by 23,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,000 shares, and cut its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF).

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Independent Bank Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fast-growing McKinney bank to close 12 branches as part of consolidation plan – Dallas Business Journal” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on March 16, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.