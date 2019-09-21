Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Financial Counselors Cut Its Holding by $769,230 as Stock Declined; Beddow Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) as Share Value Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 5,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 57,668 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, down from 62,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20 million shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 14,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 400,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.89 million, down from 414,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.02% or 2,117 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,022 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0.54% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated stated it has 1,506 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alta Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,614 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Com has 33,851 shares. Pggm Investments invested 0.83% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 5,586 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cortland Assoc Inc Mo has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Verus holds 0.07% or 1,454 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,156 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,933 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.79% or 44,989 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler Assoc has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 1.34% or 11,820 shares.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX) by 30,939 shares to 334,292 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC) by 7,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Expect the IBM Stock Price to Keep Trading Sideways at Best – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Avaya (AVYA), IBM (IBM) Sign Agreement to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Strategy and Drive Business Transformation – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Invest Mngmt holds 1.88% or 176,341 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.56% or 1.95 million shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 1.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 153,411 shares. Boston Prns accumulated 19.55 million shares. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 44,006 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt holds 291,975 shares or 4.49% of its portfolio. Saratoga & Inv holds 5.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.56 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 18.93M shares. Advisory Ser stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regal Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,425 shares. Aull & Monroe Corporation invested in 0.18% or 6,221 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Lc accumulated 79,366 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 214,700 shares. New England Invest Retirement Grp reported 0.41% stake. Regions Fin Corporation stated it has 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 11,241 shares to 148,009 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).