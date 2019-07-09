Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Trimmed Its Position by $1.34 Million as Valuation Rose; As United Parcel Service Clas (UPS) Shares Declined, Park National Has Decreased Position by $1.09 Million

Park National Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Clas (UPS) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 9,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,858 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 56,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Clas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.92. About 1.66 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 25,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 941,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.83M, down from 966,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares valued at $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 16.01M shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada reported 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nexus Investment Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 40,756 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 1,147 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,343 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 377,453 shares. 22,173 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 7,683 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.00 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 247,546 shares. Invest House Lc stated it has 19,500 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 36,628 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Telos Mgmt owns 0.82% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 23,433 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.20 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 30,804 shares to 150,732 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,516 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corporation Rei (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Target Ups the Ante on Worker Benefits – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – UPS Posts Mixed-Bag Of First Quarter Numbers â€“ Company Remains “Show-Me Story,” Analyst Says – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Holds Shareowners’ Meeting, Elects Board Members – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What FedEx’s Breakup With Amazon Means – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of UPS, FedEx, and Expeditors International Fell Double Digits in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Ser Inc has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 25,934 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hyman Charles D has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 531,663 are held by Cookson Peirce Co. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,030 shares. Altfest L J And Inc holds 0.5% or 10,651 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Invests accumulated 0% or 12,880 shares. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Inc has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 6.25 million shares stake. 52,349 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). Barnett stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 523,085 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palladium Ptnrs Limited invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoom: Risky Business – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Only Six Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, CSCO is One of Them – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 38.48 points at 8,006.24 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zayo’s Video Network Solution Chosen by News Broadcaster – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News for Jul 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,817 shares to 493,883 shares, valued at $24.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 10,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).