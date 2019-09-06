Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $584,749 as Share Price Declined; Smead Capital Management Boosted Lennar (LEN) Stake by $692,860

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 10.29 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 1.13M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 26 shares. 3,708 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. First Mercantile Trust Com has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Spirit Of America Mngmt New York stated it has 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Blackrock Inc stated it has 22.75M shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 1.12 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Gp Ltd reported 421,317 shares. Waterfront Capital Prtn Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 187,188 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,146 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 443 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Llc holds 6,752 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ejf Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Nordea owns 69,542 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 428 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 176,683 shares to 4.67M shares, valued at $126.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,659 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 16.53 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,456 shares to 274,570 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 24,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc has invested 3.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fosun Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,900 shares. Platinum Inv Ltd holds 0.05% or 35,700 shares. Moreover, Northstar Asset Management has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,934 shares. Aviance Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 2,700 shares. Bessemer Securities Lc invested in 0.18% or 10,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 12,792 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Harbour Investment Management And Counsel Limited Liability Co has invested 3.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 23,592 shares. Heartland Advsr reported 138,154 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Moreover, One Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.