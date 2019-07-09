Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Efg Asset Management Americas Boosted Position by $662,712; Insight 2811 Maintains Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 204.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 12,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 13.06M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 3.82M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – 04/18 The Cable – U.K. Inflation, Morgan Stanley & Geopolitics; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 111 FROM SFR 107; 05/04/2018 – GOL AIRLINES GOL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $9.9; 09/05/2018 – PRADA SPA 1913.HK : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$35.5 FROM HK$23.5; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Inflation Moving Higher (Video); 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Profit Surges to a Record High (Video)

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 13,840 shares to 135,038 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,442 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Bank accumulated 29,054 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Ltd stated it has 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 60,193 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,432 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Bell Bancorp owns 59,575 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 81,166 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc reported 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 2.26 million shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mutual Of America holds 0.59% or 755,363 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.3% or 288,600 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.03% or 12,298 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26.65M shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt owns 2.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 130,648 shares. Sabal Trust Comm accumulated 613,533 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Finance reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 2.79 million are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Stanley has 0.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 4,124 shares in its portfolio. Sol Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 6,600 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 5,147 shares. 6,838 are owned by Hrt Financial Ltd Co. White Pine Ltd accumulated 17,500 shares. 1,871 are owned by Washington Tru Bancorp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 2.81M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Inc Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7.74M shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc holds 76,900 shares. Moreover, Paw Cap has 0.63% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

