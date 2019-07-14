Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Boosted Its Holding by $686,721; Cookson Peirce & Co Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $592,360 as Market Value Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 10,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,990 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 20,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 12,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,358 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, up from 161,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,540 shares to 53,501 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 63,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Indemnity holds 34,300 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 254,904 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 862,002 shares. Paw owns 12,000 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Westport Asset Mngmt reported 862 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 350,310 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Prtn stated it has 1.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 32,179 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman Management. Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 528,503 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Tru Com has 83,611 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 760 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation reported 47,658 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 341,476 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. City Hldgs Company reported 81,440 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 10,050 shares. Friess Associate Ltd stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fin Management Pro holds 0.07% or 3,249 shares. Moreover, Ledyard Bancorporation has 2.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 361,714 shares. South State Corp holds 369,524 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va reported 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Butensky & Cohen Financial Security has 46,912 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Stewart & Patten Com Limited Com has invested 2.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signalpoint Asset Management Llc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley has 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 479,718 shares. Bluestein R H & Company owns 523,211 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Fincl Advisory Ser holds 0.14% or 13,199 shares. Montag A Assocs reported 314,000 shares. 585,627 are owned by Westpac. Signature Est & Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 473,348 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 40,908 shares to 135,708 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 22,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,854 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Commingled Mlp Fund Llc.