Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lowered Position; As Brown Forman (BF.B) Share Price Were Volatile, Aqr Capital Management Has Raised by $4.61 Million Its Position

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 23.35 million shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 88,676 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 533,372 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99M, up from 444,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 678,885 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A); 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 329,126 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $97.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 2.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38M shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 11,838 shares to 15,593 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 175,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 948,053 shares, and has risen its stake in First Dorsey Wright Etf.

