Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Position by $518,181 as Share Price Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 893 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.09 million, down from 11,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 31,323 shares to 215,853 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14,460 shares to 96,446 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 4,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.