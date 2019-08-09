Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined; As Constellation Brand (STZ) Market Value Declined, Vigilant Capital Management Has Upped Position

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 236,771 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 248,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brand (STZ) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 7,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 74,073 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 66,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brand for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $193.26. About 825,223 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England And Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,575 shares. Tiemann Advisors reported 2,075 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd owns 4,650 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 2,547 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 208,567 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Blackrock stated it has 13.55 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Management reported 0.67% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Massachusetts-based Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.48% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Eagle Asset Management holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 351,521 shares. Brinker Inc stated it has 5,738 shares.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 26,015 shares to 10,718 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Co Etf (FNDC) by 38,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,761 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.